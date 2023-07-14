Why a cancer scare around aspartame is mostly unfounded

Although the IARC report flagged aspartame as a possible hazard, that does not mean it poses a risk when consumed in the amounts typically found in daily life. “The IARC assesses whether [a substance] would be capable of presenting a risk, under any circumstances, even if the only harmful circumstances are really, really unlikely to occur," said Professor Kevin McConway of the Open University in a statement. The agency that evaluates the actual risk of food additives, a joint committee convened by the WHO and the UN, released an independent but complementary report at the same time as the IARC. It found “no convincing evidence from experimental animal or human data that aspartame had adverse effects after ingestion." Its guidelines suggest that it is safe to consume 40mg of aspartame for each kilogram of body weight. That means a person weighing 60kg would need to drink more than 12 cans of Diet Coke every day for their aspartame intake to possibly pose a risk.