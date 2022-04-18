Why the covid-19 cases are surging in Delhi-NCR

Not yet. The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is analysing the reasons behind the spike across the NCR. A slight uptick has also been noticed in the north-eastern states and in Kerala. Samples from across the NCR have been dispatched for genome sequencing to verify if any new variant is playing a role in the surge. The results are likely to come in later this week. Subsequently, the lieutenant governor of Delhi is expected to chair a meeting with the Centre and the state government. Mandatory mask rules are likely to be re-introduced.