The role of food labels in a healthy diet

India has been reluctant to curtail junk food sales and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is dragging its feet for more than seven years on introducing FoPL. There is also unchecked promotion and marketing of junk food, even to children. But after multiple rounds of consultations with industry, consumer groups, and nutritionists over the past year, the FSSAI is soon going to place a draft regulation for public consultation. This follows a study commissioned to the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad, to gauge effectiveness of different types of labels and recommendations from the FSSAI.