Why are people in their 30s and 40s collapsing during workouts? Cardiologist breaks it down

From heart attacks on treadmills to sudden collapses at the gym, distressing headlines are becoming far too common, especially among those in their 30s and 40s. But experts now say the real danger may not be the workout itself, it’s what’s happening inside your body long before you lace up those running shoes.

Advertisement

In a recent Instagram post, renowned cardiologist and functional medicine expert Dr Alok Chopra explained why seemingly fit individuals are experiencing life-threatening heart issues during exercise.

“It’s not the treadmill, it’s your metabolism” According to Dr Chopra, it’s time to stop blaming cardio machines. The true culprit? Metabolic dysfunction-- a silent but serious condition that builds up over time, often without symptoms.

Advertisement

“Fast track to a heart attack, it’s not the treadmills triggering heart issues for the under 40s, it’s the metabolic dysfunction,” Dr Chopra wrote.

He urged young adults not to fear workouts, but to prioritise early screening and awareness of risk factors that often go unnoticed.

What’s putting young hearts at risk? Dr Chopra highlighted six key underlying factors that can quietly compromise heart health and may turn deadly during physical stress:

Poor metabolic health

Silent insulin resistance

Chronic inflammation

High stress levels

Inadequate sleep and recovery

Nutrient-deficient diets He explained that a workout may not be the cause of a heart episode, but rather the moment the damage becomes visible. “If your body is already a ticking time bomb, a sudden workout might just light the fuse,” he warned.

Advertisement

What can you do? Prevention starts with awareness. Alongside basic tests like an ECG, doctors recommend undergoing a TMT (Treadmill Test) and Echocardiography (ECHO) to assess how your heart responds to physical stress and detect any underlying issues.

Cardiologist Dr Naveen Bhamri also emphasised the importance of early testing in a separate post, adding that even people who feel healthy can have hidden vulnerabilities.

If you’re in your 30s or 40s and hitting the gym regularly, great. But don’t ignore fatigue, sleep issues, unexplained weight gain, or stress. These could be signs of deeper metabolic problems.