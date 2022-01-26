This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
During the course of the study, the scientists found links between type 2 diabetes and cough, and patients with heart disease are more prone to experience loss of smell or taste
Even if the infection level is less severe, some COVID patients may continue to suffer from lingering symptoms months after the initial recovery. A group of scientists, working on factors causing long COVID, found that the patients developing certain antibodies that can attack their own tissues or organs are more prone to suffer from long-term symptoms.
During the course of the study, the scientists also found links between type 2 diabetes and cough, and patients with heart disease are more prone to experience loss of smell or taste.
Who patients are more prone to suffer from long COVID?
“People who have circulating fragments of the coronavirus, specific antibodies directed against their own tissues or organs -- known as auto-antibodies -- and a resurgence of the Epstein-Barr virus appear more at risk," researchers said in an article in the scientific journal Cell as quoted by Bloomberg.
The scientist also identified some markers that could be identified early can persist for months, regardless of whether the initial infection was severe.
Can long COVID symptoms be linked to pre-existing illnesses?
The researchers found a correlation between type 2 diabetes and cough. Then women have a tendency to suffer neurological symptoms.
Also, patients with heart disease or pre-existing cough may have the tendency to experience loss of smell or taste.
The potential treatment strategies include antiviral medicines since they have an effect on viral load, and cortisol-replacement therapy for patients who are deficient.
What are the most common symptoms among long COVID patients?
The researchers followed 309 Covid patients from the initial diagnosis to convalescence over a period of time. After three months, more than half of the patients reported fatigue, and a quarter reported a lingering cough. Others suffered gastrointestinal symptoms.
For the study, the scientist analyzed blood samples and nasal swabs, integrating the data with patients’ health records and self-reported symptoms.
(With inputs from agencies)
