Why are top athletes like Carlos Alcaraz and Mitchell Marsh drinking pickle juice? Nutritionist explains top 4 reasons

Have you ever watched a big sports event? You may have noticed athletes drinking various types of drinks during breaks. Common choices include water and Gatorade - a sports drink that helps hydrate athletes, replace electrolytes, and provide energy from carbohydrates. Some athletes even drink pickle juice! Earlier this year, tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz was seen taking sips of pickle juice during the long men’s final against Jannik Sinner at the French Open. This match set a record for being the longest at Roland Garros and showed a unique way some athletes stay hydrated. Australian cricket team captain Mitchell Marsh was recently tricked into drinking this zero-calorie juice, and his reaction to the taste went viral. While he didn't quite like it, he later revealed that it fixed his muscle cramps.

What is pickle juice made of? Pickle juice is the liquid left over after making pickles. It is made from cucumbers soaked in water, salt, vinegar, and spices, which can include dill, garlic, or a bit of sugar. After the crunchy cucumbers are gone, the remaining liquid is a flavorful brine, which has health benefits.

Is pickle juice healthy for you? What’s in this salty drink? The United States Department of Agriculture says that just 100 ml of pickle juice contains:

Calories: 0

Carbohydrates: 0 g

Fat: 0 g

Fiber: 0 g

Sodium: 342 mg

Potassium: 29 mg The main point is that sodium can be both beneficial and harmful to health. It offers some benefits, but it also raises concerns about safety.

Health benefits of pickle juice Pickle juice may seem like it's another fitness fad among athletes, but nutritionist Samreen Saniya tells Health Shots, that it may actually have some health benefits. She explains the reasons why athletes, including National Football League players in the US, may be riding the pickle juice bandwagon:

1. Muscle cramp relief Pickle juice can help relieve muscle cramps. This is especially useful for athletes during intense activities. Drinking pickle juice may shorten the duration for which cramps last. A small study published in PubMed involving 12 athletes found that those who drank pickle juice experienced cramps that lasted approximately 49 seconds less than those who drank water. This effect isn't due to rehydration. Instead, the brine triggers a reflex that calms the nerves responsible for the painful cramps.

2. Hydration support When you exercise hard, you lose fluids and important minerals like sodium and potassium through sweat. It's important to replace these losses. Pickle juice contains water and sodium, making it a strong option for hydration after working out. "Although there isn’t a lot of research specifically on pickle juice for hydration, it makes sense that if you sweat a lot, a shot of pickle juice can help you regain lost sodium and hold onto water better",

3. Blood sugar regulation A study in the Journal of Diabetes Research suggests that vinegar, a key ingredient in pickle juice, may help regulate blood sugar levels. This small study found that consuming vinegar before meals can enhance how muscles absorb glucose and reduce blood sugar levels after eating. If you want to use pickle juice for its vinegar, ensure the product contains vinegar as the primary ingredient, not just salty brine.

4. Gut health boost Fermented foods, such as pickles, are a good source of probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that help maintain gut health. “Drinking pickle juice from fermented pickles may provide live cultures that support your gut microbiome,” says the nutritionist. While there aren't many studies specifically on pickle juice, it makes sense to think that if beneficial bacteria grow in fermented foods, they might also be in the brine.

What are the side effects of drinking pickle juice? Pickle juice can be helpful, but it isn't right for everyone. Its acidity may bother people with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or other conditions sensitive to acid. Pickle juice has a high sodium content, which is an important warning. "Just one shot can provide a large part of the daily recommended sodium intake, which is 2,300 mg for most adults", says the expert. People with high blood pressure or kidney disease should be careful when thinking about using pickle juice.

Is it healthy to drink a lot of pickle juice? While pickle juice has many benefits, it's important to use it in moderation. “If you want to incorporate pickle juice into your diet, consider reducing your intake of other foods that are high in sodium,” says nutritionist Saniya. Always consult a healthcare professional before making changes to your diet.