Why autoimmune diseases rise sharply after 50
Laura Landro , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 24 Nov 2025, 01:40 pm IST
Summary
Scientists are making progress in understanding and treating these disorders, which can go unrecognized for years.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Fatigue, joint pain, rashes, brain fog or tingling in the hands and feet can seem like normal signs of aging—but they may also point to an autoimmune disease.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story