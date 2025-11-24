Why autoimmune diseases rise sharply after 50

Scientists continue to look for new ways to keep the immune system strong to help older adults fight infections and cancer. But some evidence suggests having the immune system age in tandem with the body could have benefits. More than 100 older patients in their 60s and 70s treated at Mayo for an autoimmune disease that attacks the arteries had unusually vigorous immune systems that had not slowed with age, dubbed “immune youth." But instead of protecting them, according to a study, their youthful immune systems attacked their normally aging tissues as if they were foreign invaders.