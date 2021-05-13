All you need to know about Black Fungus

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cases of mucormycosis, a serious fungal infection, are rising in India among patients who are either suffering or have recovered from covid-19. Commonly called black fungus, it can invade the lungs and brain, and has a high mortality rate. Mint explains:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
What is mucormycosis (black fungus)?
Mucormycosis is caused by a group of moulds called mucormycetes that are found throughout the natural environment. It often affects the sinuses, lungs, skin and brain. It mainly affects people who are on medication for other conditions, especially diabetes, that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens. The sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from the air. Warning signs include fever, headache, coughing, breathlessness, blood vomits and altered mental status. Maharashtra has recorded over 2,000 cases.