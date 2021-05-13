All you need to know about Black Fungus

Mucormycosis is caused by a group of moulds called mucormycetes that are found throughout the natural environment. It often affects the sinuses, lungs, skin and brain. It mainly affects people who are on medication for other conditions, especially diabetes, that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens. The sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from the air. Warning signs include fever, headache, coughing, breathlessness, blood vomits and altered mental status. Maharashtra has recorded over 2,000 cases.

