Why breast cancer cases are increasing among young women — what experts say, symptoms to watch and prevention tips

Breast cancer remains a significant health concern for women around the world, with an alarming increase in cases even in India. Medical experts say that while heightened awareness and screening have led to more detection, this increase is also driven by deeper shifts in lifestyle and environment. Recognizing the causes, early symptoms and preventive steps can help improve outcomes.

Why are breast cancer rates on the rise? The increasing rate of breast cancer is due to various factors, including biological, lifestyle and environmental factors, rather than one main cause.

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“There is increased awareness in the common masses leading to early detection of breast cancer, but lifestyle changes and environmental factors are contributing majorly to increasing incidence of breast cancer,” explains Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director – Surgical Oncology at CK Birla Hospital®, Delhi.

Prolonged exposure to estrogen is one of the most important biological factors. Early onset of menstruation, delayed pregnancies (especially after 35), late menopause and the use of hormone therapies or fertility treatments can also elevate estrogen levels in the body. That, in turn, can trigger abnormal growth of breast cells.

Also Read | Everyday habits that can lower your breast cancer risk

Genetic predisposition also plays a role here. Mutations in genes such as BRCA markedly raise the risk of developing breast cancer.

Dr Deepak Jha, Chief – Breast Surgery & Senior Consultant: Surgical Oncology, Artemis Hospital, adds, “Late pregnancies, fewer children and brief periods of breastfeeding can prove to be risky as it enhances the exposure time of hormones like estrogen.”

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He also points out that contemporary lifestyle habits — particularly in urban environments — are exacerbating the problem. “Unhealthy diets, low physical activity, obesity, alcohol consumption, increasing stress levels and environmental pollutants are also getting more attention as contributing factors,” he adds.

Recognizing early warning signs One of the most significant factors in improving survival rates remains early detection. But they still ignore early symptoms — often passing them off as harmless.

Dr Malhotra stresses, “Breast cancer usually starts as a painless mass in the breast or armpit. Signs include changes in breast size or shape, skin dimpling, nipple discharge — especially if blood-stained — and nipple inversion.”

Dr Jha agrees, saying: “Many women dismiss these warning signs because they think that it’s not serious, and this can lead to a delay in diagnosis and treatment.”

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Other symptoms could include red skin or an unusual, persistent change in the breast. Experts say that with any such changes, a health care professional should be consulted immediately.

Lifestyle choices and risk reduction Not all cases of breast cancer are preventable — but we can greatly lower our risk through healthier habits.

“Because maintaining a healthy weight, regular physical activity and an overall healthy diet consisting of whole foods primarily made up of fruits, vegetables and whole grains are key steps,” Dr Malhotra says.

He also suggests moderating alcohol intake, not smoking and managing stress well. Breastfeeding, if feasible, is another risk-lowering protective factor that’s been identified.

Dr Jha reiterates this view: “Maintaining a healthy weight, being physically active, eating a balanced diet and minimizing alcohol are all important things to reduce breast cancer risk.” Not only do these lifestyle changes minimize cancer risk, but they also enhance overall health and well-being, emphasize the experts.

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Maintaining a healthy weight, being physically active, eating a balanced diet and minimizing alcohol are all important things to reduce breast cancer risk - Dr Deepak Jha, Chief – Breast Surgery & Senior Consultant: Surgical Oncology, Artemis Hospital

Also Read | Cancer prevention: Oncologist says these habits can lower your risk

Crucial role of screening Periodic screening is important in detecting breast cancer early, sometimes before symptoms develop.

“Women 45 years or older [should receive] regular mammograms, while women of all ages should conduct routine breast self-examinations and see a doctor with any changes,” Dr Malhotra says.

Women 45 years or older [should receive] regular mammograms, while women of all ages should conduct routine breast self-examinations and see a doctor with any changes- Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director – Surgical Oncology at CK Birla Hospital®, Delhi

Screening might also need to start earlier for those at high risk, Dr Jha adds. “It’s crucial to have regular screenings, such as mammograms, particularly around age 40 or younger with added risk factors,” he says.

Earlier detection not only increases the likelihood of successful treatment but can also result in less drastic therapies and an enhanced quality of life.

Also Read | Can stress cause cancer? Experts explain the link and risk factors

Awareness, action and empowerment Awareness and proactive health behaviour are critical in the fight against breast cancer, beyond medical intervention.

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“The best thing women can do is be vigilant, seek care early based on any alarm bells they have and make health-conscious lifestyle choices,” Dr Jha adds.

Dr Malhotra ends with a similar refrain: “By staying informed, scheduling screenings in a timely manner and implementing positive lifestyle changes, women can greatly enhance their breast health.”

Breast cancer may be increasing, but it is not out of our control. Women can take control of their health with the right knowledge, timely action and consistent changes to lifestyle choices.

(The author, Nivedita, is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.)