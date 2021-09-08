Why childcare workers are suddenly up in arms

Kaur is among several other Anganwadi workers from Haryana and Punjab who refused to install the Poshan Tracker app. Thousands of Anganwadi workers protested in these two states, asking the government to either make arrangements for new smartphone devices or roll back the mandate, after an order issued by the Union women and child development ministry in March threatened to cut their pay if they don’t start using the mobile application. “They haven’t given us smartphones and 80% of (the) workers in our villages can neither afford a smartphone nor do they understand how to use them," said Gurpreet Kaur, 50, another Anganwadi worker in Dhanauni village in Punjab. Gurpreet usually goes up to her terrace or travels two kilometres to the nearby Dera Bassi bus stand to upload the monthly progress report or images from celebrating Poshan Divas at her Anganwadi centre using her personal smartphone. “During the winter, it’s really bad. I have to stay on the terrace in the freezing cold while I upload the report," she adds.