Why comprehensive health check up is must after recovery from Covid-19

We have observed in a lot of patients who have developed COVID‑19 have developed heart attacks. “The unfortunate thing in COVID is when we go address the massive heart attack with an emergency angioplasty, there is a high propensity for these things to get re-occluded because of a proton morphic phenomena and formation of clots. So we had to tweak the treatment in patients who had COVID 19 and develop heart attack. We initially tried to stabilize the patient with medicines and injections and subsequently once the thombus load was lesser, then we went ahead and did an angioplasty for the patient," explained Dr Ruchit Shah, Interventional Cardiologist, Masina Hospital, Mumbai said.