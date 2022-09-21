Why comprehensive health check up is must after recovery from Covid-19

Apollo Hospitals MD Dr Sangita Reddy tweeted that covid is nasty and that one lesson the pandemic has taught every human being is that ‘Life is Priceless’
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
It's three years now since Covid was declared a global pandemic. Almost everyone has got a chance to encounter with the virus, atleast ones during this time period. Although with the vaccinations on war footing, the cases have been contained. India reported 4,510 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 1.33 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. With this, the active cases in the country stand at 46,216.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
It's three years now since Covid was declared a global pandemic. Almost everyone has got a chance to encounter with the virus, atleast ones during this time period. Although with the vaccinations on war footing, the cases have been contained. India reported 4,510 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 1.33 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. With this, the active cases in the country stand at 46,216.
A concerning report recently published in Nature Medicine suggests even a mild case of COVID can increase the long-term risks of serious cardiovascular diseases such as stroke, heart attack and heart failure.
A concerning report recently published in Nature Medicine suggests even a mild case of COVID can increase the long-term risks of serious cardiovascular diseases such as stroke, heart attack and heart failure.
Sharing the report, Apollo Hospitals MD Dr Sangita Reddy tweeted that covid is nasty and that one lesson the pandemic has taught every human being is that "Life is Priceless".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The one lesson #pandemic has taught every human being is that "Life is Priceless" #COVID is a nasty disease- at the time & after COVID is a nasty disease- at the time & after. Even mild COVID increases the risk of heart attack & stroke," she tweeted.
She further urged everyone to get a comprehensive health check up. “I urge everyone who has had Covid even if mild to pls get a comprehensive health check up done. Preventive healthcare plays a vital role in detecting diseases in early stage Remember it is our responsibility to protect that which is truly priceless – our body and health."
According to the study published in Nature Medicine, people who had recovered from COVID-19 showed stark increases in 20 cardiovascular problems over the year after infection. For example, they were 52% more likely to have had a stroke than the contemporary control group, meaning that, out of every 1,000 people studied, there were around 4 more people in the COVID-19 group than in the control group who experienced stroke.
We have observed in a lot of patients who have developed COVID‑19 have developed heart attacks. “The unfortunate thing in COVID is when we go address the massive heart attack with an emergency angioplasty, there is a high propensity for these things to get re-occluded because of a proton morphic phenomena and formation of clots. So we had to tweak the treatment in patients who had COVID 19 and develop heart attack. We initially tried to stabilize the patient with medicines and injections and subsequently once the thombus load was lesser, then we went ahead and did an angioplasty for the patient," explained Dr Ruchit Shah, Interventional Cardiologist, Masina Hospital, Mumbai said.