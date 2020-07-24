Why COVID-19 is killing US diabetes patients at alarming rates

She has good reason to fear. As US outbreaks surge, a new government study shows that nearly 40% of people who have died with COVID-19 had diabetes. Among deaths of those under 65, half had the chronic condition. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed more than 10,000 deaths in 15 states and New York City from February to May. Jonathan Wortham, a CDC epidemiologist who led the study, called the findings “extremely striking," with serious implications for those with diabetes and their loved ones.