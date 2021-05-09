Why Covid-19 is so hard to treat? Study finds evidence

There is growing evidence that the virus infects both the upper and lower respiratory tracts

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dublin: Researchers at the Trinity College Dublin showed that a comprehensive review into what we know about COVID-19 and the way it functions suggests the virus has a unique infectious profile, which explains why it can be so hard to treat and why some people experience so-called 'long-COVID', struggling with significant health issues months after infection.

Dublin: Researchers at the Trinity College Dublin showed that a comprehensive review into what we know about COVID-19 and the way it functions suggests the virus has a unique infectious profile, which explains why it can be so hard to treat and why some people experience so-called 'long-COVID', struggling with significant health issues months after infection.

Additionally, more frequent multi-organ impacts, and blood clots, and an unusual immune-inflammatory response not commonly associated with other, similar viruses, mean that COVID-19 has evolved a uniquely challenging set of characteristics.

While animal and experimental models imply an overly aggressive immune-inflammation response is a key driver, it seems things work differently in humans: although inflammation is a factor it is a unique dysregulation of the immune response that causes our bodies to mismanage the way they fight the virus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This may explain why some people experience 'long-COVID' and suffer severe lung damage after infection.

Ignacio Martin-Loeches, Clinical Professor in Trinity College Dublin's School of Medicine, and Consultant in Intensive Care Medicine at St James's Hospital is a co-author of the review just published in leading medical journal, The Lancet. He said:

"The emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus two (SARS-CoV-2), which causes COVID-19, has resulted in a health crisis not witnessed since the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. Tragically, millions around the world have died already. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"That doesn't mean we should abandon existing best-practice treatments that are based on our knowledge of other human coronaviruses, but an unbiased, gradual assembly of the key COVID-19 puzzle pieces for different patient cohorts - based on sex, age, ethnicity, pre-existing comorbidities - is what is need to modify the existing treatment guidelines, subsequently providing the most adequate care to COVID-19 patients."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.