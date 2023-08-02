On July 5th the World Health Organisation, UNICEF and Gavi, an organisation promoting vaccination, announced that 12 African countries would receive 18m doses of the world’s first malaria vaccine. Mosquirix, developed by GSK, a British pharma firm, will be deployed over two years with deliveries starting at the end of 2023. It is expected to save tens of thousands of lives each year, mostly of very young children. Around 95% of malaria cases and deaths are in Africa, and at least 28 countries there have expressed an interest in the new jab; by 2026 demand is expected to reach 40m-60m doses. Why has it taken so long to develop a malaria vaccine?