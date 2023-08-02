Why developing the world’s first malaria vaccine has taken so long

The development of an effective malaria vaccine has been a formidable scientific challenge. Normally, vaccines work by training the immune system to recognise antigens—typically proteins—that are found on the surface of the infectious agent. But targeting such proteins on the Plasmodium parasite that causes malaria has proven difficult. The parasite has a multi-stage life cycle, which presents different antigens at different stages, making it harder to pick the best target. It has also evolved ways of avoiding detection by the human immune system. For example, the parasite can turn off a protein on its surface, which allows it to travel undetected between blood cells. Once it has infected a new cell it switches the protein back on. All this means it has been hard to find the right antigen to flag to the immune system. But Mosquirix has managed to find a point in the parasite’s life cycle that is possible to target: the stage before it infects liver cells.

