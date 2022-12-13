Why heart attacks rise during the holiday season
- Heart problems are more common in December, but watching for symptoms and getting early care can help
People often put off going to the doctor during the holidays, but they shouldn’t ignore signs of heart problems that can arise during the festive season.
Winter and especially the holidays are the time when heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems spike, doctors say. More cardiac deaths happen on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 than on any other days of the year, research has shown. Heart disease, which includes heart attacks, is the leading cause of death in the U.S. year-round.
Other heart problems such as heart failure, when the heart can’t pump enough blood and oxygen to support other organs,also increase around the winter holidays, cardiologists say. So does atrial fibrillation, an irregular and often rapid heart rhythm. Emergency department visits for atrial fibrillation in California, for instance, are significantly higher during Christmas and New Year’s, according to research published this year in Nature Cardiovascular Research.
Heart-related medical problems increase during the winter probably in part because respiratory viruses and cold weather cause some constriction of the blood vessels, which may put more pressure on the heart. Respiratory viruses, including Covid-19 and flu, can affect breathing and oxygen levels and lead to inflammation. And the holidays add extra disruptions to routines, diet and sleep that can heighten the risks.
Holiday disruptions
One big problem during the holidays, cardiologists say: People are less likely to seek medical care and more likely to forget to take their medications.
People experiencing mild symptoms often put off going to the doctor until the New Year because they are busy or traveling, says Mitch Elkind, chief clinical science officer for the American Heart Association and a stroke neurologist at Columbia University in Manhattan. Elderly people who rely on caregivers may have a hard time getting to the doctor if their caregiver is away.
Stress from travel, family gatherings, less sleep and busy schedules also contributes to heart issues. “It’s important to remember to pace yourself," says Tina Shah, a cardiologist for Kaiser Permanente in Seattle.
Changes in diet
Indulgent holiday meals—especially ones high in salt—contribute to heart issues. So can alcohol.
Dr. Shah says she sees heart failure get worse in patients who aren’t careful with their salt intake and dietary and beverage choices. Fluid can build up in such patients, causing shortness of breath and requiring treatment with IV medications.
One salty, unhealthy meal can be enough to trigger symptoms and excessive fluid buildup, she says. People’s risk of having a heart attack is about four times as high within two hours of eating a heavy meal, according to research presented at the AHA conference in 2000.
For people with high blood pressure, a single meal high in sodium can bump up blood pressure significantly, says John A. Osborne, a cardiologist in Dallas.
Alcohol can present particular risks for people with atrial fibrillation.Studies have shown that when people with atrial fibrillation drink more alcohol, they have an increased risk of an AF episode within four hours, says Gregory M. Marcus, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. “Even one drink heightens their risk about twofold," says Dr. Marcus.
He recommends that people with atrial fibrillation minimize their alcohol intake or avoid drinking completely.
Warning signs
With heart issues, the earlier you seek care, the better the outcome. So it’s important to get care immediately if you have warning signs, cardiologists say.
Signs of a heart attack can include chest pain, often described as a feeling of pressure, or like an elephant is sitting on your chest, cardiologists say. Sometimes pain can occur in the left arm, neck or jaw, and some people experience shortness of breath.
In women, heart-attack symptoms can differ. They can include nausea, lightheadedness, back pain and fatigue.
Signs of heart failure include shortness of breath, especially if you haven’t done any physical activity, and swelling in your legs, says Dr. Shah. Bloating or stomach discomfort is another possible symptom, as is loss of appetite, she says.
A dry cough that doesn’t go away is another red flag. So is sudden weight gain—perhaps 2 to 3 pounds overnight, or 5 pounds over a week, Dr. Shah says.
What to do
If a family member or friend experiences heart-attack symptoms, call 911 or get them to the emergency department, doctors say. If someone collapses and appears to be in cardiac arrest, call 911 and start cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
The American Heart Association recommends using hands-only CPR, which you can learn through a video on its website. Chest compressions are conducted with one hand on top of the other at the rate of about 100 per minute.
Don’t dismiss symptoms, even though they can be confused with other common ailments, such as heartburn.
“Don’t assume you know what it is. Get it checked out," Dr. Elkind says.
