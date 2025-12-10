Why heart attacks spike during Christmas and New Year: Cardiologist shares key warning signs

The year-end holidays are usually a time for travel, family gatherings and festive meals. But cardiologists caution that this period also sees a noticeable rise in heart attack cases. According to US-based cardiac surgeon Dr Jeremy London, Christmas Eve consistently records the highest number of heart attacks in a year.

“We see this pattern every year. Heart attack cases spike around Christmas and New Year,” he said, urging people to stay alert to early warning signs and avoid common seasonal pitfalls.

Why do heart attacks rise during the festive season? Cardiologists point to a combination of behavioural and environmental triggers that make the holidays a risky period for heart health:

Overindulgence People tend to eat richer meals, drink more alcohol and reduce physical activity when on holiday. This sudden shift in routine can put additional strain on the heart.

Emotional and financial stress Although the festive season is associated with joy, it also brings pressure — from travel plans and family obligations to financial concerns. Increased stress hormones can elevate heart attack risk.

Cold weather Winter temperatures can cause blood vessels to constrict. This raises blood pressure and increases the likelihood of plaque rupture, which can lead to a heart attack.

Delayed medical attention Many people choose to postpone doctor visits until after the holidays. This delay often results in late diagnosis and poorer outcomes in cardiac emergencies.

How to protect yourself this festive season Dr London recommends simple, proactive steps to reduce your risk:

Keep moving Regular physical activity helps offset dietary excesses. Even a brisk walk can make a difference. “Movement is medicine,” he said.

Take your medication on time For those already on heart medication, consistency is crucial. Set reminders to ensure you do not miss doses during travel or celebrations.

Prioritise rest and mindfulness Adequate sleep supports recovery and helps regulate stress. Incorporating short meditation or breathing exercises can also ease festive-season strain.