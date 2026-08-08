Why hepatitis B and C often go unnoticed for years — Doctors explain how early screening can protect your liver

Silent liver infections tend to go unnoticed for years unless serious complications such as liver cirrhosis or liver cancer develop in patients. Doctors stress that timely screening, vaccination for hepatitis B and early treatment can help prevent liver damage.

Hepatitis cases are rising rapidly in the country. Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C are among the leading causes of chronic liver disease in India and worldwide. Known as silent killers, they often remain undetected for years, allowing the virus to damage the liver and increase the risk of cirrhosis, liver failure and liver cancer. Doctors say timely screening can detect these infections early and improve patients' quality of life.

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Two leading doctors from Mumbai, Dr Roy Patankar, Director, Gastrointestinal & Laparoscopic Surgeon and Director Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, and Dr Ameet Mandot, Director – Hepatology, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, explain why hepatitis B and C often go unnoticed, who is most at risk and why early diagnosis is essential.

Hepatitis B and C: A growing concern Dr Patankar says, “Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C are common viral infections that tend to take a toll on an individual’s liver. It becomes a challenge to detect hepatitis B and C, as many people don’t have any symptoms even for years. They continue to silently struggle with the virus, and the constant inflammation can damage the liver.”

Also Read | Hepatitis B: The struggle with disease and discrimination in India

He adds, "By the time symptoms tend to appear, the liver is already damaged. Understand that Hepatitis B can spread through infected blood and body fluids, from mother to baby during childbirth, and even unprotected sexual contact. Hepatitis C can happen due to infected blood, such as unsafe injections, unscreened blood transfusions performed in the past, or even sharing needles. Since these infections can remain silent for years, it will be imperative to opt for timely screening to detect hepatitis. Both can lead to irreversible liver cirrhosis and liver cancer. Hepatitis B have a preventive vaccine. Both are treatable with antiviral medicines.”

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Living with infection: Many remain unaware Dr Mandot explains, “Surprisingly, many people find out about the diagnosis of Hepatitis B and C during the routine health check-up, blood donation, pre-operative investigations, pregnancy screening or while being evaluated for another illness. The diagnosis can come as a shock to them, as they are not at all aware of their liver health status. They don’t go for liver health check-ups as they believe that nothing is wrong with them, just because they didn’t notice any symptoms. They end up assuming that they are healthy, but the virus continues to take a toll on the liver.”

Risk groups: Who should be screened Doctors highlight that screening is particularly important for vulnerable groups.

People born to mothers infected with hepatitis B

Healthcare workers

Those receiving frequent blood transfusions

People who are undergoing dialysis

Those sharing needles

Those with multiple sexual partners

Those who tend to come in contact with infected individuals Doctors recommend that people in these groups should opt for screening even if they are healthy.

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Symptoms: Signs that appear only after liver damage Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea or vomiting

Pain or discomfort in the upper abdomen

Dark-coloured urine

Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice)

Swelling of the abdomen or legs in advanced disease Doctors say many patients may have none of these symptoms until the disease advances and interferes with their daily routines.

Treatment: Tackling hepatitis with timely care Dr Patankar says, "Hepatitis C can be dealt with antiviral medicines if diagnosed early by an expert. Although hepatitis B cannot be completely cured, it can be controlled with long-term antiviral treatment, reducing the risk of cirrhosis, liver failure, and even liver cancer. Regular follow-up will be important for the patient.”

Also Read | Why are hepatitis B vaccines given to newborns?

Prevention: Measures to protect liver health Doctors urge people to protect their liver health through:

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Getting vaccinated against hepatitis B as advised by the doctor

Ensuring safe blood transfusions

Avoiding sharing needles or razors

Practising safe sex

Adhering to appropriate infection-control measures during medical and cosmetic procedures, such as tattoos. Dr Mandot adds, “ Simple blood tests such as HBsAg for hepatitis B and Anti-HCV for hepatitis C can help detect these infections before they damage the liver. So, those having risk factors, a family history of hepatitis, or unexplained liver abnormalities should make sure to opt for screening. Early diagnosis, treatment, vaccination, and regular follow-ups with the doctor can protect the liver.”

(The author, Nivedita, is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.)