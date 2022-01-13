Why India’s health data needs a booster jab

The Aarogya Setu is a great example of technology that should have given us all the data we needed to trace, track and monitor the spread of covid-19. When asked, the National Informatics Centre first replied that it had no information on who had built the app, denting the credibility of what could have been a great resource for epidemiologists. The government later clarified that it was built on a public-private-partnership and was indeed well designed and protected. Even now, the data that it collects is not available to government departments, not even in an aggregated manner.

