Why is a sunscreen ingredient in my frozen pizza?
Andrea Petersen , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Jun 2024, 02:31 PM IST
SummaryScientists are raising concerns about the use of titanium dioxide in food.
If you have heard of titanium dioxide at all, you probably know it as an ingredient in sunscreen. But it is also used in lots of foods, from pizza and salsa to frosting and candy—and now, there is growing concern about the potential health risks of eating it.
