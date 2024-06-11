Why is a sunscreen ingredient in my frozen pizza?

New research in people has found a link between titanium dioxide consumption and inflammation in the gut. In a small study with 35 healthy adults, those who had the highest levels of titanium dioxide in their stool had higher levels of certain gut-inflammation measures than those with the lowest titanium-dioxide levels. They also had indications of more gut permeability, or how “leaky or separated the cells are," said Mangano, lead scientist of the study, which was published in February in the journal NanoImpact.