Coronavirus Delta Plus variant: Time to worry?

Delta Plus has the same mutation that was first seen in the Beta variant in South Africa. It is also a version of its predecessor Delta (first found in India), and therefore has all its characteristics. This combination can make it all the more transmissible. Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia is studying the transmissibility of this variant and is likely to release a genomic surveillance bulletin soon. The health ministry says this variant binds more easily to lung cells and is potentially resistant to monoclonal antibody therapy. There is also no data on how existing treatments or even vaccines will work against this.

