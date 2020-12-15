Why is the EU taking so long to OK vaccine? Explained here

Cooke, the agency's chief, said Monday that EMA staff are working “around the clock" and that if they have sufficient data and have completed their required protocols, the Dec. 29 meeting to consider the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could indeed be moved up. “We feel a huge responsibility to get this right ... to make sure that what we deliver in terms of a scientific opinion is robust and reliable," Cooke told the AP in an interview last week. “It's already a huge responsibility, I can tell you, without putting a race around it."