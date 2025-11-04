Why is there a decline in vitamin D during winter? Orthopedic surgeon explains the hidden effects

People in sunny areas often don't get enough vitamin D due to busy schedules, poor diets, medications, or health issues such as kidney or liver problems. Vitamin D is produced in the skin when exposed to sunlight. However, in winter, it becomes more challenging for the body to produce enough due to cold weather, shorter days, and lower sun angles. Sunlight alone isn't enough, so eating foods high in vitamin D, such as fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified dairy, is beneficial. I also enjoy sunlight in winter because it makes me feel relaxed.

But do you know what happens if you don't get enough vitamin D? To answer this query, Team Health Shots spoke to Dr Jayateerth Kulkarni, an orthopaedic surgeon, to learn about sources and ways to keep healthy vitamin D levels.

What happens if you get no sun exposure? Vitamin D deficiency can lead to various health issues. "It can weaken bones and muscles around the joints, leading to pain, stiffness, and cramps. People may also feel tired or have body aches, especially in the knees, lower back, and hips," Dr Jayateerth tells Health Shots. Over time, not enough vitamin D can increase the risk of weak bones (osteoporosis), falls, and joint issues, especially in older adults. Sometimes, people think this pain is just a result of ageing or arthritis, but a lack of vitamin D can often cause it.

How can I maintain my vitamin D levels? The National Institute of Health says you can get vitamin D from these sources:

Food: Vitamin D is found in foods like fatty fish, fish liver oils, beef liver, eggs, and cheese. In the U.S., most vitamin D comes from fortified foods, such as milk and cereal.

Sun exposure: People can get some vitamin D from sunlight. But many things like the time of year, time of day, how long you're outside, clouds, and skin colour can affect how much vitamin D your body makes.

Dietary supplements: Vitamin D supplements are available in two forms, D2 and D3. Both raise the levels of vitamin D in the blood, but D3 does so more effectively. Can too much vitamin D be harmful? According to a journal published by the National Institutes of Health, increased Vitamin D levels in the body can cause hypercalcemia, hypercalciuria, and high serum 25(OH)D concentration. In extreme cases, it may lead to renal failure, calcification of soft tissues, cardiac arrhythmias, and even death. Vitamin D toxicity is almost always a result of excessive intakes of vitamin D through supplements. Additionally, it is advisable to take vitamin D within a range of 25 to 100 mcg (1,000–4,000 IU), depending on age.

