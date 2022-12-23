Why many cold medicines don’t work to relieve congestion5 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 12:10 AM IST
Doctors, pharmacists ask the FDA to stop the sale of versions of Benadryl, Mucinex, Theraflu and Tylenol after studies find they don’t work
Doctors, pharmacists ask the FDA to stop the sale of versions of Benadryl, Mucinex, Theraflu and Tylenol after studies find they don’t work
Some of the most widely used decongestants don’t work, several studies have found, prompting doctors and researchers to call for endingsales of the drugs.