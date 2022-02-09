Even though Omicron is known to be causing 'milder' infections as compared to the previous coronavirus variants, the VOC has significantly changed the future course of COVID and the way we have been living with it for the past two years. Not only the variant is extremely contagious, but it also shows immune escape properties and is harder to detect. These three properties combined make Omicron a game-changer. Read on to understand how:

Identifying the next variant:

Omicron, especially BA.2 subvariant, is difficult to detect, hence, there are certain apprehensions regarding how future COVID variants can be identified.“It can be concerning when something new comes along and we don’t know much about it," said Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist for a study conducted by UK-based COVID tracker app ZOE.

Experts suggest that it is extremely essential to combine different kinds of tests, surveys etc. to remain on top of COVID while looking for new variants. “PCR tests have been incredibly useful in tracking the emergence of variants," the study said. And, it should be considered to identify the next Variant of Concern.

How the vaccines will work:

Thanks to more than 30 mutations in the spike protein, Omicron has changed the way the COVID virus appears to our immune system. “In a partially immune or totally immune population, Omicron has the edge" explained Professor Wendy Barclay, Head of Infectious Diseases at Imperial College London, during the course of the study.

“That means the antibodies we made in response to previous infections or a vaccination don’t ‘see’ Omicron as well as Delta and previous variants."

As we learn more about Omicron, there may be changes in how we use vaccines and boosters to best protect the population. “The next big discussions will be around where we go in terms of protecting future vulnerable people" Barclay said.

Wide range of symptoms:

Patients infected with Omicron are reporting cold-like symptoms such as a sore throat, severe body pain, fatigue, severe headache. Many people are also complaining of gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea, skipped meals and abdominal pain. Strangely, there are fewer cases where the infected individuals are suffering from three classic symptoms of COVID - cough, fever and loss of smell. “The symptoms vary from person to person, depending on their vaccination status, immunity and a few other things," several studies have pointed out.

However, due to these wide ranges of symptoms, it has become more difficult to diagnose the disease.

However, one good thing is since people are now double or triple vaccinated, or have gained a certain amount of immunity from previous infections, the rate of severe illness and hospitalisation is much lesser.

