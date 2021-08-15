Why regulating nitrosamines in India will prove challenging

And the same time, such risk-evaluations cannot be done away with. The other option would be blanket nitrosamine testing for every drug, which isn’t straightforward either. Nitrosamines are dangerous to humans even at levels of a few parts per billion, and a chemist cannot detect such ultra-trace levels by blanket testing alone, says Edwin Gump, vice president of the small molecules department at the United States Pharmacopoeia. The chemist must know exactly which nitrosamine they are looking for—whether NDMA, NDEA or NMBA—and must then design a suitable method to detect it. This is where a risk evaluation comes in, because it can help predict which nitrosamine can possibly form.

