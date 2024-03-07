Why Scientists Love Chasing Bats
Matt Ridley , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Mar 2024, 11:44 AM IST
SummaryThe threat to humans from animal viruses is small. The financial incentive to pretend otherwise is large.
The World Health Assembly in May is poised to divert $10.5 billion of aid away from tackling diseases such as malaria and tuberculosis. Instead, that money will go toward combating the threat of viruses newly caught from wildlife. The assumption behind this initiative, endorsed by the Group of 20 summit in Bali in 2022, is that the threat of pandemics from spillovers of animal viruses is dramatically increasing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less