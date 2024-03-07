Why Scientists Love Chasing Bats

It is a misconception that population growth or prosperity leads humanity to encroach on wildlife habitats. The poorest people in Africa encroach on forest wildlife by hunting for bush meat; when they grow richer, they shop for chicken or pork instead. Humans visited bat caves more frequently in the distant past. The exception is scientists, who have only recently begun rooting around in bat caves. As for climate change, wildlife responds by moving, adapting or dying out, not by taking refuge in cities, as is sometimes claimed. Nor does the growth of cities necessarily represent a greater risk of transmission of new viruses. As the Leeds team put it, while “urbanization accelerates speed of inflection by placing a greater number of human bodies in proximity, it can also facilitate a more targeted response."