Why some Covid vaccines help nations exit the pandemic faster than others

AstraZeneca pointed to the success of the U.K.’s campaign as evidence of its shot’s benefits, though the results include the impact of Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s mRNA inoculation. Covid-19 infections in the U.K. fell by 65% after a first dose of either shot, while household transmissions dropped by as much as 50%. Sinopharm didn’t immediately respond to queries for this story.An archipelago in the Indian Ocean, the Seychelles has fully vaccinated about 65% of its population with AstraZeneca and Sinopharm shots, yet weekly new infections increased rapidly this month, with 37% of those patients having already received their two doses. The surge led authorities to close schools, cancel sporting events and ban household gatherings. Among fully inoculation people, around 60% received the vaccine from Sinopharm and the rest got AstraZeneca’s shot.

