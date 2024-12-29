Why some doctors are reassessing hypnosis

Although the efficacy of hypnosis for most medical treatments has not been proved, for the management of pain and in some mental-health issues, the technique has demonstrated some intriguing results. Dr Spiegel, and his colleagues, are marshalling evidence from a growing pile of clinical trials that explore the effect hypnosis has on the brain, and which have tested it in everything from dulling pain in surgery and easing side-effects of cancer treatment to treating anxiety, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and depression. In a paper titled “Hypnosis: the most effective treatment you have yet to prescribe," Dr Spiegel and Jessie (Kittle) Markovits, a doctor at the Stanford Medical Centre, argue that “If hypnosis were a drug, it would be standard of care."