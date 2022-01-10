Why some people are less likely to get covid? Study finds possible cause

Compared with antibodies, T cells tend to survive longer in the body and can kill infected cells, preventing serious illness. They also tend to attack a wider range of related pathogens than antibodies, which allows for a greater degree of cross-protection across different viruses or strains, Peter English, former chair of the British Medical Association’s public health medicine committee, said in remarks published by the U.K.’s Science Media Centre.

