Why the FDA banned Juul e-cigarettes8 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 12:10 AM IST
Agency cited technical issues with vaping company’s application, not risk of underage vaping, for its decision
When the Food and Drug Administration ordered Juul Labs Inc.’s e-cigarettes off the US market in June, politicians and parents who had lobbied for a crackdown on underage vaping hailed their victory.