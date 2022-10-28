Why the FDA banned Juul e-cigarettes
Agency cited technical issues with vaping company’s application, not risk of underage vaping, for its decision
When the Food and Drug Administration ordered Juul Labs Inc.’s e-cigarettes off the US market in June, politicians and parents who had lobbied for a crackdown on underage vaping hailed their victory.
But it turns out, the FDA didn’t cite a risk to children as the basis for the ban. The agency ordered Juul off the market because of technical issues, according to correspondence between Juul and the agency and other FDA documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal.
The ban was put on hold while Juul appealed. Since then, the company’s sales have slowed. It faces thousands of lawsuits alleging that it marketed to children and teenagers. The first trial—a case brought by San Francisco’s Unified School District—is set to begin next month. Other cases are set to go to trial next year. Juul has said it never targeted underage users.
In recent weeks, Juul has been preparing to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy while searching for an alternative—such as a sale, investment or loan—that could stave off a filing, according to people familiar with the matter. The uncertainty around the FDA ban has made it difficult to secure financing for legal settlements, they said.
Juul, the second-largest e-cigarette maker in the U.S., says the FDA’s decision was flawed and influenced by federal lawmakers who publicly pressed the agency to ban Juul. The FDA based its marketing denial order on four unresolved questions related to toxicology data in the application that Juul had submitted to keep its products on the U.S. market. The FDA’s unresolved questions, Juul told the agency, could have been cleared up in “a mere phone call."
The FDA says it assesses each e-cigarette application fairly and evaluates them on the same public-health standard. “All FDA decisions and actions are grounded in science and data," an agency spokeswoman said.
The agency hasn’t taken a position against vaping itself—in fact, FDA officials say it is significantly less harmful than cigarette smoking. The FDA has authorized some e-cigarettes and is reviewing others.
“I’m frustrated," Juul’s chief executive, K.C. Crosthwaite, told staff in an all-hands meeting earlier this month. “I’m frustrated that outside forces create constant barriers between our innovation and those who deserve it."
When Juul’s founders introduced the sleek vaporizer in the U.S. in 2015, they entered an e-cigarette market that was unregulated. There were no limits on how much nicotine its devices contained or the flavors it could offer. It used marketing, including social media and billboard ads, that big tobacco companies couldn’t use.
Juul’s sales took off in 2017. By the following year, it had become a teen status symbol. In a 2018 government survey, about 20% of high-school students said they had used e-cigarettes. Alarmed by the surge in underage vaping, the FDA and other federal agencies began investigating the fast-growing startup.
Juul was causing a decline in cigarette sales. Altria Group Inc., the U.S. maker of Marlboro cigarettes, bought a 35% stake in the startup in a deal that valued Juul at $38 billion. All but a couple hundred million dollars of Altria’s $12.8 billion cash injection was paid out in bonuses and dividends to Juul’s employees and shareholders. The company decided not to keep more of the cash because sales were strong, it already had cash on hand, and it could raise more money in the future if it ever needed capital, according to people familiar with the matter.
School administrators, parents and antismoking groups called on lawmakers and regulators to crack down on the e-cigarette industry.
Scott Gottlieb, who served as FDA commissioner from 2017 to 2019, said the agency wanted e-cigarettes to stay on the market because they were much less harmful than cigarettes. “What changed the whole landscape was Juul" and the surge in youth vaping it caused, he said. “We could no longer accept these products being in the market without more stringent oversight."
The Trump administration in 2019 said it would ban the sweet and fruity e-cigarette flavors that appealed to children. And Congress later that year passed legislation raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to 21.
Juul attempted to repair its relationship with government officials, bringing on a new CEO in 2019, halting most of its U.S. advertising and voluntarily ending the sale of its fruity flavors ahead of the federal ban. The company also tried to reach settlements with states that had brought lawsuits against the company.
Juul’s critics weren’t swayed.
“No one should be lulled into thinking that Juul has changed," Matt Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said in 2019.
Other public-health experts urged the FDA not to crack down too hard on the vaping industry. E-cigarettes should remain available to adult cigarette smokers looking for less-harmful options, they said, noting that 480,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are associated with cigarette smoking.
The FDA asserted regulatory authority over e-cigarettes in 2016 but gave manufacturers a grace period of several years to submit their products for review to stay on the market. Concerned about youth vaping, public-health groups filed a lawsuit to force the FDA to move up the date. The court set a deadline of September 2020.
Juul submitted scientific research to demonstrate that its e-cigarettes exposed users to fewer carcinogens than cigarettes and that the benefit of helping adult smokers switch to a safer alternative outweighed the potential harm of hooking young people on nicotine. The research included a study that followed about 17,000 cigarette smokers for a year after they first bought Juul. After 12 months, about 58% had switched from cigarettes to Juul.
Making its way through millions of applications, the FDA rejected most of them but authorized tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes made by Reynolds American Inc., NJOY Holdings Inc. and Japan Tobacco Inc.
Juul said it was hopeful that at least some of its products would be authorized as well. Once it had authorization to remain on the U.S. market, it hoped to raise money to settle litigation and expand in other countries, according to people familiar with the matter. FDA authorization could even have bolstered Juul’s defense in some of the pending court cases, the people said.
The FDA’s ban on Juul—and the agency’s reasoning—came as a shock.
Some industry observers and public-health groups had expected the agency to find that Juul posed too great of a risk to children. But youth use of Juul has plummeted. Middle- and high-school students who vape now prefer disposable brands such as Puff Bar.
The reason the FDA gave when ordering Juul off the market was that the company hadn’t sufficiently answered the agency’s questions on the toxicology data Juul had submitted, the documents show.
“It is the applicant’s burden to make a ‘showing’—with sufficient supporting information—that permitting the marketing of a new tobacco product would have a net benefit to public health," Matthew Holman, then-director of the office of science at the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, wrote to Juul on June 23. Because Juul hadn’t provided sufficient information, he wrote, the agency was unable to make a determination.
The denial letter cited four unresolved questions, or deficiencies, in Juul’s application, all related to the toxicology analyses Juul had done to assess whether its hardware, nicotine liquids or aerosols might expose users to chemicals that could pose a health risk. The letter said there could be deficiencies in other areas of Juul’s application but that the four questions cited were enough to form the basis for a denial.
The FDA had previously sent these and other questions in writing to Juul, and Juul had responded with answers. Juul’s written reply hadn’t answered the toxicology questions to the FDA’s satisfaction, Mr. Holman wrote.
Juul submitted its appeal to the FDA in late July. Juul said the agency had many more rounds of correspondence, calls and meetings with other tobacco-product applicants—including Philip Morris International Inc., Swedish Match AB and Japan Tobacco—than it did with Juul.
The FDA, in anticipation of an avalanche of e-cigarette applications due in September 2020, decided to streamline the review process, according to people familiar with the matter. Applications in earlier years—such as those cited by Juul—involved more back-and-forth because the process was new at the time and the agency was still refining it, these people said.
In its appeal, Juul also pointed to public statements by lawmakers including Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D., Ill.) and Sen. Dick Durbin, (D., Ill.) who called on the FDA to take Juul off the market.
In a 2021 congressional hearing, lawmakers pressed the FDA’s acting commissioner to ban Juul. “It is simple," Mr. Durbin said. “Any product with a history of increasing youth use must be rejected by the Food and Drug Administration."
A spokeswoman for Mr. Durbin said the senator pushed the FDA to enforce the law and “is doing his job and trying to protect kids from dangerous products." Mr. Krishnamoorthi said he was proud his work shined a light on the practices of e-cigarette companies such as Juul.
The FDA said that Juul’s e-cigarettes were judged solely on the strength of the company’s application.
“No political appointee in any administration ever said anything to me about what should or shouldn’t happen on an individual application," said Mitch Zeller, who retired in April as director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “There was external noise. But my job was to run interference, to take the blows and let the office of science do what it was going to do."