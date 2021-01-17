Subscribe
Home >Science >Health >Why the New Covid-19 Variants Could Be More Infectious
8 countries in the @WHO_Europe region have now identified the new COVID-19 variant VOC-202012/01

Why the New Covid-19 Variants Could Be More Infectious

3 min read . 12:37 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

Mutations in the virus’s appendage have created potentially more infectious versions of the pathogen, including one currently circulating around the world

As viruses replicate, they change, or mutate. Some mutations give these viral variants an edge, such as being better able to latch on to and infect human cells. That’s what scientists think happened with the coronavirus variant that swept through the U.K. recently and which is now showing up in states across the U.S.

Mutations can also make a viral pathogen stealthier, or better at evading the body’s immune system. That’s what some scientists find worrisome about another mutation seen in the variants that emerged recently in South Africa and Brazil.

