Why the New Covid-19 Variants Could Be More Infectious

Why the New Covid-19 Variants Could Be More Infectious3 min read . 12:37 PM IST
Mutations in the virus’s appendage have created potentially more infectious versions of the pathogen, including one currently circulating around the world
As viruses replicate, they change, or mutate. Some mutations give these viral variants an edge, such as being better able to latch on to and infect human cells. That’s what scientists think happened with the coronavirus variant that swept through the U.K. recently and which is now showing up in states across the U.S.
Mutations can also make a viral pathogen stealthier, or better at evading the body’s immune system. That’s what some scientists find worrisome about another mutation seen in the variants that emerged recently in South Africa and Brazil.
