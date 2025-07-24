Why this common yet overlooked cholesterol is killing millions every year?

Health experts warn about dyslipidemia, a cholesterol disorder with no obvious symptoms until severe complications arise. 

Anjali Thakur
Published24 Jul 2025
According to WHO, elevated cholesterol levels are responsible for a staggering 2.6 million deaths and 29.7 million disability-adjusted life (Pexels/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

It's a health issue that affects millions, yet often goes unnoticed until it's too late. Health experts are sounding the alarm about dyslipidemia, a common but silent cholesterol disorder that's contributing to millions of deaths globally each year. This condition, characterised by unhealthy levels of fats (lipids) in the blood, is a major driver of heart disease, strokes, and hardening of the arteries.

What makes dyslipidemia particularly dangerous is its stealthy nature. Most people experience no obvious symptoms until their arteries are significantly blocked, putting them at immediate risk of a heart attack or stroke.

A grim reality

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), elevated cholesterol levels are responsible for a staggering 2.6 million deaths and 29.7 million disability-adjusted life years worldwide annually.

These numbers underscore the urgent need for greater awareness and proactive management of this widespread health concern.

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Nihar Mehta, an Interventional Cardiologist at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai, emphasised the critical role of early detection. "Dyslipidemia is highly treatable and manageable with appropriate medication and lifestyle changes. But early detection is key," he stated.

Dr. Mehta strongly recommends routine lipid profiling – a simple blood test – especially for individuals at higher risk. This includes those with obesity, diabetes, or a family history of high cholesterol (familial hypercholesterolemia). Timely screening can lead to crucial early intervention, preventing severe complications down the line.

Understanding the subtle clues

While dyslipidemia often presents without clear symptoms, there are subtle signs that might indicate a problem. These can easily be dismissed as everyday fatigue or other conditions, leading to dangerous delays in seeking medical attention:

  • Chest pain or discomfort
  • Shortness of breath
  • Fatigue
  • Difficulty during physical activity
  • High blood pressure
  • Irregular heartbeats

If you experience any of these, especially if you have risk factors, it's vital to consult your doctor.

What are the healthy lipid ranges?

For general guidance, here are the ideal lipid ranges to aim for:

  • LDL (Bad) Cholesterol: Less than 100 mg/dL
  • HDL (Good) Cholesterol: More than 40 mg/dL (for men) and 50 mg/dL (for women)
  • Triglycerides: Less than 150 mg/dL
  • Total Cholesterol: Less than 200 mg/dL
  • Steps to Safeguard Your Heart Health

Dr. Mehta advises a proactive approach to managing lipid levels and protecting your long-term heart health. His recommendations include:

  • Embrace a Balanced Diet: Focus on foods low in bad cholesterol, trans fats, added sugars, and excessive salt.
  • Stay Active: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week.
  • Quit Smoking & Limit Alcohol: These habits significantly harm your cardiovascular system.
  • Maintain a Healthy Weight: Keep your Body Mass Index (BMI) in a healthy range.
  • Medication Adherence: If prescribed, consistently take your medications as directed.
  • Manage Co-existing Conditions: Keep conditions like diabetes, thyroid disorders, and kidney disease well-controlled.

"Lifestyle changes are crucial but not always sufficient on their own," Dr. Mehta noted. "Being compliant with medications and follow-up appointments is just as important for preventing complications."

