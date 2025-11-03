Why you should add ‘ABC achaar’ to your daily diet: Recipe, health benefits, and more

Should you have ‘ABC juice’ or ‘ABC achaar’? Celebrity macrobiotic coach, Dr Shilpa Arora, recently recommended a three-ingredient pickle on Instagram that is probiotic-rich and gut-friendly. Here is all about the ‘ABC achaar’ you need to make part of your daily diet.

How to prepare ‘ABC achaar’ Arora has discouraged people from drinking ‘ABC juice’ since it contains a huge amount of sugar that can spike their insulin levels. Instead of that, Arora recommended the ‘ABC achaar’, which is made up of Indian gooseberry, beetroot, and carrot.

Indian gooseberry, beetroot, and carrot are the three main ingredients you will need to prepare the ABC achaar. Slice the vegetables and put them inside a glass jar. Add salt and give the jar a good shake. Prepare ‘tadka’ with green chilies and mustard oil. Then make powder of fennel, cumin, and coriander seeds. Once you have added the ‘tadka’ and the powder to the jar of ‘ABC achaar’, keep the preparation in sunlight for three to four days for fermentation. And your ABC pickle is ready!

“Fermentation encourages the growth of beneficial lactic acid bacteria, which improve digestion, nutrient absorption, and gut microbial balance,” dietitian Deepalakshmi informed the Indian Express.

Apart from enhancing the vegetables’ “flavour” and “shelf life, this process “makes their nutrients more bioavailable”, which ultimately helps gut health.

Benefit of ‘ABC achaar’ All the ingredients of the ‘ABC achaar’ are greatly beneficial to health. While mustard oil acts as a source of healthy fats with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial benefits, all the seeds- fennel, coriander, and cumin- prevent bloating and stimulate digestive enzymes.

As a powerful antioxidant, beetroot can reduce inflammation and prevent cancer and other serious diseases. According to experts, “Nitric oxide from beet increases blood flow to muscles”. And since carrots are rich in carotenoids, they protect skin against UV damage and sunlight.

Meanwhile, green chilies, which contain capsaicin, enhance metabolism and support circulation. ‘ABC achaar’ can be enjoyed with dal, rice, or roti, per the outlet.