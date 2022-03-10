Will fourth wave of Covid-19 hit India? Eminent virologist predicts

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'Unless an unexpected variant that behaves differently from alpha, beta, gamma or Omicron comes, there would be no fourth wave,' virologist Dr T Jacob John said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Eminent virologist Dr T Jacob John has said that the third wave driven by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has ended in the country and also predicted that the chances of country being hit by another wave is also highly unlikely unless a new variant comes up which behaves differently.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Eminent virologist Dr T Jacob John has said that the third wave driven by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has ended in the country and also predicted that the chances of country being hit by another wave is also highly unlikely unless a new variant comes up which behaves differently.
In an interaction with news agency PTI, Dr John said "I say (entered endemic phase) since my own definition of an endemic state is 'low and steady daily numbers, with only minor fluctuations, if any, for at least four weeks'. My personal expectation, hence opinion, is that we will be in the endemic phase for more than four weeks. All states in India show the same trend, giving me this confidence."
In an interaction with news agency PTI, Dr John said "I say (entered endemic phase) since my own definition of an endemic state is 'low and steady daily numbers, with only minor fluctuations, if any, for at least four weeks'. My personal expectation, hence opinion, is that we will be in the endemic phase for more than four weeks. All states in India show the same trend, giving me this confidence."
"Unless an unexpected variant that behaves differently from alpha, beta, gamma or Omicron comes, there would be no fourth wave," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Taking all the available information in India -- epidemiological and virus variants -- and the global trend, we can be fairly confident that no fourth wave will occur, notwithstanding erudite mathematical model predictions. The model methodology is not valid in this situation," he said.
With an IIT-Kanpur study predicting a fourth wave of COVID-19 in July this year, the government said it looks at such studies with due respect but it is yet to examine whether this particular report has a scientific worth or not.
Addressing a press conference here, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said that the IIT Kanpur study is a "valuable input" produced by eminent people.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"...it has been our endeavour to look at science of the pandemic, its epidemiology, trend and virology. All projections are based on data and assumptions and we have seen divergent estimates from time to time. They are sometimes so divergent that decisions based on just a set of projections will be very unsafe for the society. The government looks at these estimates with due respect because these are scientific works produced by eminent people," Paul said.
Meanwhile, India saw a single day rise of 4,184 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,80,067, while the active cases dipped to 44,488, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.