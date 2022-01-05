Will India benefit from two new covid therapies?

Nirmatrelvir —when administered within five days of the onset of symptoms—reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 88% compared to those who did not receive the drug. It became the first oral antiviral to be approved by the USFDA for the treatment of mild and moderate covid-19 patients (including children over the age of 12). In case of Molnupiravir, the reduction in risk of hospitalization/death was 30% in the trials. The USFDA said the drug is likely to be effective only when administered immediately after the onset of symptoms. Molnupiravir is not recommended for children.