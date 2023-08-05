Drinking too much water in short time can kill you. Here's how2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 10:37 AM IST
In a rare incident a woman died after drinking too much water. According to media reports, Ashley Summer, started feeling dehydrated. Then she drank too much water, that led to her death
That urge to gulp huge amount of water after missing regular intake of water throughout the day can be lethal. In a recent case of dehydration, a 35-year-old woman lost her life after drinking around 2 litres of water in 20 minutes in the USA. According to media reports, she felt severely dehydrated and drank huge amount of water in short time. Ultimately she collapsed and died due to water toxicity.