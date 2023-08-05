That urge to gulp huge amount of water after missing regular intake of water throughout the day can be lethal. In a recent case of dehydration, a 35-year-old woman lost her life after drinking around 2 litres of water in 20 minutes in the USA. According to media reports, she felt severely dehydrated and drank huge amount of water in short time. Ultimately she collapsed and died due to water toxicity.

During her trip to Lake Freeman with her husband and two young daughters in July fourth week, Ashley Summers began feeling severely dehydrated. The mom of two, shared with her family that she felt like she couldn't drink enough water to feel satiated.

To feel better, she ended up drinking an excessive amount of water in a short span of time. In minutes after galloping huge amount of water, the she collapsed and passed away from water toxicity. Water toxicity is a rare consequence of drinking too much water too quickly.

“Someone said she drank four bottle of water in 20 minutes," her brother Devon Miller told WRTV. He also expressed his surprise the huge amount of water consumed by her sister in such a small time. He said "an average bottle is like 16 ounces, so that was 64 ounces that she drank in a span of 20 minutes. That’s half a gallon. That’s what you’re supposed to drink in a whole day," quoted WRTV.

Soon after drinking the water, she made it to home, but collapsed in her garage. She was immediately taken to hospital, but didn't regained consciousness from there. Doctors told that she died of water toxicity.

What is water toxicity?

Water toxicity occurs when someone drinks too much water in a very short time. Dr Blake Froberg told WRTV that the situation is more likely to occur in certain situations. He also highlighted that it is a rare occurrence. But it is common in summer, and with people who work outside or exercise a lot. He also suggested to maintain a hydration plan for such people.

"The overall thing that happens is that you have too much water and not enough sodium in your body," said Dr. Blake Froberg, a toxicologist with IU Health told WRTV.

Dr Froberg also advised people to make sure that they are drinking things that have electrolytes and sodium and some potassium. He said that people will often experience symptoms like feeling generally unwell, experiencing muscle cramps and soreness, nausea and headache.

The news website also reported that Summers was an organ donor, and she was able to donate her heart, liver, lungs, kidneys and some long bone tissue.