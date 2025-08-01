Women, save your heart: PCOD raises risk of cardiac attack and stroke; here’s how to fight back

Women face more risks than men when it comes to heart health. This is due to stronger effects of common risk factors, women-specific health issues and lack of proper diagnosis and treatment.

In 2021, high BMI caused 3.7 million deaths and 128.5 million disability-related life years, according to the World Heart Federation. Since 1990, obesity has more than doubled in women.

In 2022, over 1 billion people had obesity, including 504 million women and 374 million men. If this trend continues, by 2030, around 22% of women over 20 may be obese. By 2050, nearly two-thirds of adults may be overweight or obese.

In 2021, there were 3 lakh more heart-related deaths linked to high BMI in women than men, according to WHF. High BMI is now one of the top risk factors for heart disease deaths in many countries.

PCOD, aka PCOS Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), also known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), is a common health issue in Indian women of reproductive age. One of the problems it causes is weight gain.

Indian women with PCOD face higher chances of heart and metabolic health problems. They are more likely to develop high blood pressure, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, obesity and abnormal cholesterol levels. Early signs of heart disease, like thickening of arteries and calcium deposits, are seen more often.

A recent study, published in PubMed, looked at young women in Delhi NCR. It found that 17.4% of women had PCOD, much higher than earlier Indian studies that showed about 8.4%. Around 70% of these women already knew they had PCOD while 30% were diagnosed during the study. The risk was higher for women with an East Indian background and those living in nuclear families.

PCOD raises their risk of future heart attacks and strokes. Young women with PCOD may be up to seven times more likely to suffer a heart attack than others their age, says a study published in the Journal of Clinical Gynecology and Obstetrics.

How to fight back Lifestyle changes are crucial in treating PCOD. A healthy diet with low sugar, more fibre, omega-3 fats (fatty fish, oysters, flaxseed oil, chia seeds, walnuts, etc.) and anti-inflammatory foods (berries, green leafy vegetables, nuts and seeds, cherries and grapes, tomatoes) can improve hormone balance and insulin control. Mediterranean diets or keto may also help, according to another study published in PubMed.

