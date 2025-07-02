Working 49+ hours weekly is linked to high blood pressure! Cardiologist shares 10 ways to manage it

Do you often find yourself working late into the evening? Once in a while, staying late to finish important tasks is okay and usually causes no significant harm to your health. But if working long hours has become a daily habit and you are constantly glued to your laptop, then it could be putting your heart at risk. Being a workaholic does not just affect your social life or mental well-being, it may quietly raise your risk of high blood pressure, without any symptoms. Long working hours can increase stress, reduce physical activity, lead to unhealthy eating habits, and disrupt sleep—all of which contribute to high blood pressure levels. Over time, this silent strain on your body can lead to serious heart problems such as a heart attack.

According to a study by the American Heart Association, people working 49+ hours weekly had a 70% higher chance of masked hypertension (normal readings at the doctor but high at other times) and a 66% greater risk of sustained hypertension (consistently high readings). The risk was equal for both men and women.

How to manage hypertension? While it is important to manage your working hours to reduce stress and allow time to relax, you can also follow these 10 tips to lower high blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart-related problems:

1. Know your BMI and watch your waistline Weight plays a major role in blood pressure. According to the Hypertension journal, both your current weight and weight gain over time are strongly linked to increased blood pressure. “To understand whether you are at a healthy weight, check your body mass index (BMI). A BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 is considered normal. If it is between 25–29.9, you are overweight, and a BMI of 30 or more means you are obese,” explains Dr Nimit Shah, Interventional Cardiologist.

But it is not just about the number on the scale. Where you carry the weight matters too. Too much fat around the waist increases your risk. So, keeping a healthy weight and waist size is key to preventing high blood pressure.

2. Eat a heart-healthy diet Eating healthy is not just about skipping fast food. Dr Shah says, a proper diet can reduce cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and reduce inflammation. Follow the DASH diet (dietary approaches to stop hypertension), which includes:

Whole grains

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Low-fat dairy

Lean meats like fish and poultry

Legumes, nuts, and seeds You can also consume foods like dark leafy greens (spinach, kale), avocados, almonds, and flaxseeds. Also, cut back on foods high in fats, sugars, and processed ingredients.

3. Exercise regularly Being physically active helps keep your heart and blood vessels healthy. The British Heart Foundation recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week. Doing brisk walking, cycling, or swimming, five days a week, can make a big difference.

4. Limit alcohol and quit smoking Both alcohol and smoking are common risk factors for high blood pressure. Even secondhand smoke can harm your heart health. If you drink, do so in moderation, no more than one drink per day. And if you smoke, now is the best time to quit. Slowly, your blood pressure levels can begin to drop after stopping.

5. Manage stress Chronic stress can lead to constant high blood pressure. According to the American Heart Association, stress causes your body to release hormones that make your heart beat faster and your blood vessels narrow, raising your blood pressure. Follow these tips to manage stress:

Deep breathing

Meditation or yoga

Taking regular breaks

Going for a walk

Talking to someone about what is bothering you

6. Limit salt and sugar Too much salt causes your body to retain water, which can increase blood pressure. Try to keep your salt intake below 2,300 mg a day (about one teaspoon). Also, avoid sugary drinks and snacks that contribute to weight gain and metabolic issues.

7. Cut unhealthy fats Saturated and trans fats can clog your arteries and raise blood pressure. Avoid fried foods, fatty cuts of meat, full-fat dairy, and packaged snacks. Instead, choose healthy fats like those in olive oil, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish like salmon.

8. Check your blood pressure often “High blood pressure often has no symptoms, so it is important to monitor it regularly, especially if you are already a high blood pressure patient,” suggests Dr Shah. You can check it at home with a digital monitor, or visit a pharmacy or clinic.

9. Take your medications as prescribed If your doctor has prescribed medication to control your blood pressure, take it on time as directed. Skipping doses or stopping your medicine without talking to your doctor can be dangerous.