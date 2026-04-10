Working late? Bengaluru doctor reveals the hidden damage to your heart, sleep and spine

In today’s fast-paced, always-connected work culture, long working hours have become the norm rather than the exception. But beneath this routine lies a growing health concern that many overlook until it becomes serious.

“Long working hours don’t act in isolation — they create a cascade of stress, poor sleep and metabolic disruption,” says Dr Aravinda S N, Lead Consultant (Internal Medicine) at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru.

According to him, the impact is gradual but far-reaching, affecting everything from heart health to mental well-being.

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Chronic Stress And Poor Sleep: A Dangerous Cycle

“Long work hours keep the body in a constant stress state,” explains Dr Aravinda S N. This leads to elevated cortisol levels, which over time can disrupt hormonal balance and weaken the immune system.

Sleep is often the first casualty. Late nights, screen exposure and work pressure reduce both sleep duration and quality.

The World Health Organization has also highlighted that chronic sleep deprivation increases the risk of metabolic and cardiovascular diseases.

Dr Aravinda adds that when stress and poor sleep combine, they can significantly increase anxiety levels and contribute to depressive symptoms — particularly among young, urban professionals.

Heart Health At Risk

One of the most serious consequences of prolonged working hours is the increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

“Extended work stress, coupled with lack of sleep and inactivity, can lead to persistent high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and weight gain,” says Dr Aravinda.

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Over time, these factors significantly raise the risk of heart disease — often without obvious early warning signs.

Spine And Posture Problems On The Rise

The impact isn’t limited to internal health. The spine and musculoskeletal system are equally affected.

“Prolonged sitting, especially with poor ergonomics, is a major contributor to chronic back pain and disc-related issues,” notes Dr Aravinda.

He adds that lack of movement weakens core muscles, worsening posture and accelerating spinal degeneration — a trend now increasingly seen in younger age groups.

Irregular Eating And Metabolic Damage

Long working hours often disrupt meal timings. Skipping meals, eating late or relying on processed food can lead to digestive issues like acidity and bloating.

“These habits also affect metabolic balance and may contribute to insulin resistance,” warns Dr Aravinda, increasing the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

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Energy fluctuations, fatigue and reduced productivity are common short-term effects, but the long-term consequences can be far more serious.

Why These Risks Are Often Ignored

A key concern, according to experts, is that the effects of overworking develop slowly.

“Because the damage is gradual, people tend to ignore early signs,” says Dr Aravinda. “By the time symptoms appear, the condition may already be advanced.”

What Can Help Dr Aravinda recommends simple but consistent lifestyle changes to reduce the risks:

Take short breaks to move every hour

Maintain an ergonomic workstation

Prioritise 7–8 hours of quality sleep

Engage in regular physical activity

Follow fixed, balanced meal timings

Practise stress management techniques like mindfulness He also emphasises that employers play a crucial role in encouraging healthier work environments.

The Bottom Line Long working hours may seem unavoidable in a competitive environment, but their health impact cannot be ignored.

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“Without adequate recovery, sustained overworking can damage both physical and mental health,” says Dr Aravinda S N.

The solution lies not in eliminating work pressure entirely, but in managing it better — by prioritising balance, recovery and preventive care.