World Arthritis day is a global health awareness event organized every year on 12 October to create awareness about arthritis, its impact on one's life and educating people about the symptoms, preventive measures and guiding for the early diagnosis to cope up any further complications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

World Arthritis day plays important role in encouraging people, concern medical fraternity and government across the globe to participate in the awareness campaign to create better opportunity for the people affected by arthritis.

World Arthritis Day 2023: What is Arthritis? Arthritis is an inflammatory joint disorder, which affects the tissues around the joints, and other connective tissues, causing joint pain and stiffness and difficulty in movement. There are more than 100 types of arthritis exists, but the most common are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There is no specific treatment for the arthritis, treatment option varies based on the types, so it is imperative to understand the sign and symptoms of the arthritis and get early diagnosis to have an appropriate treatment.

World Arthritis Day 2023: Date World Arthritis Day (WAD) is marked annually on October 12.

World Arthritis Day 2023: Theme The theme of World Arthritis Day 2023 is “Living with an RMD at all stages of life". A global call to remind that Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Diseases (RMDs) is a lifelong journey that impacts the patient’s life and their caregivers, thereby reducing quality of life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

World Arthritis Day 2023: History The World arthritis day was established by Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI) and the first event was observed on 12 October 1996. Since then several global communities like Arthritis Foundation came together to raise awareness against the disease and to fight the awareness gap, provide support and access to the communities, advocating for strong policies and supporting the research work.

World Arthritis Day 2023: Self-care tips to manage arthritis pain Balanced diet: Include anti-inflammatory foods like green leafy vegetables, berries, nuts, legumes, ginger, and fiber in your diet

Nutrient intake: Vitamin D and calcium are important for our joint’s health, make sure of sufficient intakes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weight check: Always check your BMI, excess body weight stresses your joints.

Regular physical activity: Low-impact exercises like swimming, walking, and cycling reduces joint stress. You can also go for yoga and meditation to promote muscle relaxation.

Quit smoking: Smoking is not only harmful for your lungs but also for your joints and musculoskeletal health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

World Arthritis Day 2023: Significance World Arthritis Day aims not only to raise awareness about the impact of arthritis conditions on people’s lives but also to educate people about the different forms of arthritis, its symptoms, preventive measures, and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. The day also advocates for greater support for those living with arthritis and encourages research into the prevention and cure of these conditions.

Various global organisations, healthcare providers and individuals participate in activities and events to mark this day, spreading knowledge about arthritis and promoting a better quality of life for those affected by it.

