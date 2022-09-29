World Heart Day 2022: Weight loss and its effect on your heart

How to strive for 10% reduction in body weight

According to Dr Brian Pinto, this can be done by two methods, one is the reduction of caloric intake and the second is an increase in physical activity. Physical activity should include a session of at least 30 minutes, which can extend up to 45 minutes to one hour, and it should be at least five times a week. It could be an aerobic activity like walking, swimming, etc. and should not be stopped over long periods of time.