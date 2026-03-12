Swollen legs, tingling feet? Doctor lists 5 leg signs that may signal Kidney problems

World Kidney Day 2026: Kidney disease is often called a “silent condition” because symptoms may remain subtle in the early stages. However, experts say that certain physical changes — especially in the legs — can sometimes act as warning signs that the kidneys are under stress.

According to Topoti Mukherjee, Lead Consultant in Nephrology and Kidney Transplant at Aster Whitefield Hospital, several leg-related symptoms may indicate underlying kidney problems and should not be ignored.

Swelling In Legs, Ankles Or Feet One of the most common signs of kidney dysfunction is swelling in the lower limbs, medically known as peripheral oedema. This occurs when excess fluid accumulates in body tissues.

Healthy kidneys help remove excess salt and water from the body through urine. When kidney function declines, fluid can build up and collect in the legs, ankles and feet — particularly when a person is standing or sitting for long periods due to the effect of gravity.

People may notice puffy ankles by evening, deep sock marks on their legs or swelling that leaves a temporary indentation when pressed, a condition known as pitting oedema.

Studies suggest that oedema is a frequent complication in advanced kidney disease, particularly in conditions such as nephrotic syndrome and later stages of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Heavy Or Tight Feeling In The Legs Some people with kidney issues report a persistent feeling of heaviness, tightness or soreness in their legs, especially toward the end of the day.

This sensation may occur due to fluid retention caused by reduced kidney filtration. While it may sometimes be linked to circulation problems, experts say persistent heaviness or swelling in the lower limbs should be evaluated by a doctor to rule out kidney-related causes.

Muscle Weakness And Reduced Leg Strength Kidney disease can also affect muscle strength and physical performance.

Research on people living with chronic kidney disease has found that those with leg oedema often show reduced muscle strength in the lower limbs and poorer balance. Several factors may contribute to this, including electrolyte imbalances, chronic inflammation and protein loss through urine.

Fatigue associated with kidney disease can also reduce physical activity, which further weakens muscles over time. In more advanced stages, patients may experience difficulty walking, climbing stairs or maintaining balance.

Numbness Or Tingling In The Legs Another symptom sometimes linked to kidney disease is numbness, tingling or burning sensations in the legs and feet.

This condition, known as uremic neuropathy, occurs when the kidneys fail to remove toxins effectively from the bloodstream. The buildup of these toxins can damage the peripheral nervous system.

Symptoms often begin in the feet and lower legs before gradually spreading upward. Patients may experience reduced sensation, “pins and needles” feelings, burning pain or weakness in the lower limbs.

Peripheral neuropathy is particularly common in patients with advanced kidney disease who require dialysis.

Restless Legs Syndrome Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) is another condition frequently associated with kidney disease.

People with RLS experience an uncontrollable urge to move their legs, especially while resting or lying down. The sensation is often described as uncomfortable or crawling and tends to worsen at night, disrupting sleep.

Research indicates that the condition is two to three times more common in people with chronic kidney disease than in the general population. Among patients undergoing dialysis, roughly one in four may experience symptoms of restless legs syndrome.

Experts believe that nerve dysfunction, iron imbalance and metabolic changes linked to kidney failure may contribute to the condition.

Why These Symptoms Matter Kidney disease is a growing global health concern, yet many people remain unaware of their condition until it progresses to more severe stages.

Because early symptoms are often mild or overlooked, physical signs such as leg swelling, muscle weakness or neurological changes may provide important clues that prompt further medical evaluation.

Doctors advise seeking medical attention if these symptoms occur alongside reduced urine output, fatigue, breathlessness or noticeable changes in urination patterns.

Simple tests such as serum creatinine levels, estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and urine albumin tests can help detect kidney disease early.

Protecting Kidney Health Experts say many kidney problems can be prevented or managed effectively if detected early.

Maintaining healthy blood pressure and blood sugar levels is particularly important for people living with diabetes or hypertension — two major risk factors for kidney disease. Regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight and staying well hydrated can also help support kidney function.

Doctors also caution against excessive use of over-the-counter painkillers, particularly non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, as long-term misuse can damage the kidneys.

Regular health check-ups and kidney function tests can help identify potential issues early, reducing the risk of long-term complications.

