World Liver Day 2026: Is your diabetes hiding a silent crisis? 1 in 20 Indians have hidden cirrhosis, says Lancet

The liver is no longer a silent bystander in India's health journey. Ahead of World Liver Day 2026, a new Lancet study issued a stark 1-in-20 warning for Indians having an undiagnosed probable cirrhosis.
According to the Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia's new DiaFib-Liver Study, advanced liver fibrosis has been officially identified as the "fourth major complication" of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D), after the traditionally focused Big Three — retinopathy (eyes), nephropathy (kidneys), and neuropathy (nerves).
The study, led by principal researchers including Dr Ashish Kumar of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Dr Anoop Misra of Fortis C-DOC, represents the largest real-world survey of liver fibrosis in T2D from any low- or middle-income country.
Over 9,202 adults across diverse Indian regions were screened between January and July 2024 to establish a national benchmark for liver health in the community.
For years, fatty liver, now termed MASLD (Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease), was seen as the primary concern. However, the DiaFib-Liver Study reveals a dangerous dissociation between liver fat and actual scarring.
Crucially, 13% of patients without hepatic steatosis (fat) already had clinically significant fibrosis. This includes 4% of "non-fatty" patients who had LSM values consistent with probable cirrhosis.
This occurs because hepatic fat can actually decrease as fibrosis advances—a state often called "burnt-out" steatohepatitis—meaning that a "clear" ultrasound or fat-only scan can provide a false sense of security.
The study utilised Asian Indian-specific cut-offs to identify key predictors of liver damage. While obesity was the strongest driver, doubling the risk of fibrosis (increasing risk by nearly 2x), other independent factors included:
In non-obese patients, age emerged as the sole independent predictor, highlighting that "thin" diabetics are not immune to liver scarring.
The researchers argue that liver health must move from the periphery to the centre of diabetes care. They advocated for the integration of liver fibrosis screening into India’s National Program for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS).
"Systematic incorporation of non-invasive fibrosis assessment—using FibroScan (VCTE) or validated serum biomarkers—should be as routine as annual retinal exams or urine albumin testing," the study concludes.
On this World Liver Day, the message is clear: to truly manage diabetes, India must start looking at the liver before silent scarring turns into irreversible damage.
World Liver Day is an annual global health observance held on April 19 to raise awareness about the critical importance of liver health and the prevention of liver diseases.
The theme for 2026, “Solid Habits, Strong Liver,” focuses on the power of small, consistent lifestyle choices in preventing chronic liver conditions.
In India, the 2026 observance is particularly significant due to the rising intersection of diabetes and liver disease.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.