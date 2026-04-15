World Liver Day 2026: Is your diabetes hiding a silent crisis? 1 in 20 Indians have hidden cirrhosis, says Lancet

The liver is no longer a silent bystander in India's health journey. Ahead of World Liver Day 2026, a new Lancet study issued a stark 1-in-20 warning for Indians having an undiagnosed probable cirrhosis.

According to the Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia's new DiaFib-Liver Study, advanced liver fibrosis has been officially identified as the "fourth major complication" of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D), after the traditionally focused Big Three — retinopathy (eyes), nephropathy (kidneys), and neuropathy (nerves).

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Scale of the liver crisis The study, led by principal researchers including Dr Ashish Kumar of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Dr Anoop Misra of Fortis C-DOC, represents the largest real-world survey of liver fibrosis in T2D from any low- or middle-income country.

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Over 9,202 adults across diverse Indian regions were screened between January and July 2024 to establish a national benchmark for liver health in the community.

What does the data reveal? 26% of adults with T2D in India, one in four, suffer from clinically significant liver fibrosis.

14% have already developed advanced fibrosis.

5%, one in twenty, meet the criteria for probable cirrhosis, often while remaining entirely asymptomatic. Beyond fatty liver: The steatosis paradox For years, fatty liver, now termed MASLD (Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease), was seen as the primary concern. However, the DiaFib-Liver Study reveals a dangerous dissociation between liver fat and actual scarring.

Crucially, 13% of patients without hepatic steatosis (fat) already had clinically significant fibrosis. This includes 4% of "non-fatty" patients who had LSM values consistent with probable cirrhosis.

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This occurs because hepatic fat can actually decrease as fibrosis advances—a state often called "burnt-out" steatohepatitis—meaning that a "clear" ultrasound or fat-only scan can provide a false sense of security.

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Who is at risk? The study utilised Asian Indian-specific cut-offs to identify key predictors of liver damage. While obesity was the strongest driver, doubling the risk of fibrosis (increasing risk by nearly 2x), other independent factors included:

Diabetes Duration : Living with T2D for 10 years or more.

: Living with T2D for 10 years or more. Metabolic Markers : Dyslipidaemia and reduced kidney function (eGFR <60).

: Dyslipidaemia and reduced kidney function (eGFR <60). Regional Variation : Prevalence was highest in Southern India (30%) and lowest in Central India (21%).

: Prevalence was highest in Southern India (30%) and lowest in Central India (21%). Age: Particularly in non-obese patients, where age remains the sole independent predictor of scarring.

In non-obese patients, age emerged as the sole independent predictor, highlighting that "thin" diabetics are not immune to liver scarring.

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A call for national integration The researchers argue that liver health must move from the periphery to the centre of diabetes care. They advocated for the integration of liver fibrosis screening into India’s National Program for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS).

"Systematic incorporation of non-invasive fibrosis assessment—using FibroScan (VCTE) or validated serum biomarkers—should be as routine as annual retinal exams or urine albumin testing," the study concludes.

On this World Liver Day, the message is clear: to truly manage diabetes, India must start looking at the liver before silent scarring turns into irreversible damage.

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World Liver Day 2026 World Liver Day is an annual global health observance held on April 19 to raise awareness about the critical importance of liver health and the prevention of liver diseases.

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The theme for 2026, “Solid Habits, Strong Liver,” focuses on the power of small, consistent lifestyle choices in preventing chronic liver conditions.

In India, the 2026 observance is particularly significant due to the rising intersection of diabetes and liver disease.