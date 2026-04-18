World Liver Day 2026: ‘Silent’ liver distress signs you should never ignore — Check when it's time to get tested

World Liver Day 2026: The liver is a resilient organ, often described as a "silent worker" that performs hundreds of functions simultaneously. However, its greatest strength is also a major challenge for patients: it rarely complains until the damage is too significant.

Because the liver lacks traditional pain receptors, early distress signals are frequently missed or misinterpreted as general exhaustion or lifestyle stress.

Ahead of World Liver Day 2026, to help identify these subtle shifts, LiveMint talked to leading experts to understand the specific symptoms that should never be overlooked.

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Dr Saroj Dubey, Consultant Gastroenterologist at Kailash Hospital, Noida, explained that the liver's daily role is that it quietly works all day to filter toxins, digest food and keep your body running smoothly. However, “when it starts to struggle, the early signs can be subtle.”

Dr Vinay Kumar B R, Consultant Hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore, also shared a similar sentiment and said that awareness about this vital organ is the first line of defence.

“One of the biggest challenges with liver disease is that the early signs are often mild and easy to ignore. Most patients do not realise their medical issue until their health condition has advanced to a more severe stage,” Dr Kumar said. “This is why awareness of early symptoms is very important.”

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People with a poorly functioning liver “might feel unusually tired, lose appetite, feel nauseous or notice a nagging discomfort on the upper right side of the abdomen,” Dr Dubey said, highlighting that “these changes are easy to brush off as 'just stress' or a busy schedule, but they can be your liver asking for help.”

Persistent Fatigue: The First Signal While everyone feels tired occasionally, liver-related fatigue has a distinct profile.

“Liver problems tend to express themselves through systemic changes that do not necessarily manifest through painful experiences,” Dr Piyush Kumar Thakur, Consultant - Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Regency Health Lucknow, said, identifying fatigue as the baseline warning.

“Fatigue experienced even after sufficient sleep becomes the first warning sign, which is often followed by a reduction in one’s appetite,” he said.

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Dr Vinay Kumar B R added that you know it's the liver when this lack of energy occurs even in the absence of hard work.

“One of the most common early signs is persistent fatigue or low energy levels, even without significant physical exertion,” he said.

Digestive disruptions and abdominal discomfort Because the liver is central to metabolism, digestive issues are common early indicators.

According to Dr Vinay Kumar B R, "digestive symptoms such as nausea, bloating, or indigestion can also be early indicators, especially when they persist."

“People may also notice loss of appetite, unexplained weight changes,” he said.

When physical discomfort does occur, it is usually localised.

Dr Kumar said that the feeling of fullness or discomfort in the upper right side of the abdomen, where the liver is located, is another sign of liver damage.

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Dr Piyush Kumar Thakur described it as a constant dull sensation or pain in the upper-right abdominal region, pointing towards inflammation. “Recognising the quiet signals of persistent fatigue and subtle digestive changes is the key to proactive health management,” he said.

Subtle Body Signals: Skin and waste changes The human body gives subtle hints of liver damage — changes in the body’s waste products and skin colour are among the most reliable "red flags."

Dr Saroj Dubey advised a vigilant approach to daily observations: “Pay attention to what you see in the bathroom. Dark urine, pale or clay-coloured stools and persistent itching can point to a problem with bile flow.”

“If your eyes or skin start to look yellow (jaundice), that’s a clear red flag and needs prompt medical attention,” he added.

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Dr Piyush Kumar Thakur elaborated on the biological reasons for these changes, saying, “Due to reduced metabolic functions within the liver, the body cannot metabolise bilirubin, causing a slight yellowish tint in the sclera and skin, along with darker urine and clay-coloured faeces.”

“It usually screams for help through jaundice or severe pain; the window for early intervention has often narrowed,” Dr Thakur said.

Also Read | Woman eats raw fish gallbladder to cure migraine, suffers liver failure

Signs of advanced progression If the early, subtle signs are missed, the condition can progress into more visible physical and mental complications, Dr Vinay Kumar B R warned.

“Some individuals may develop swelling in their legs and abdomen together with easy bruising and bleeding, which will show more advanced liver damage,” he said.

He also explained that some people may also experience mental fog, together with poor concentration and confusion, when the liver fails to remove toxins from their bodies.

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Dr Saroj Dubey also confirmed that as the liver issues progress, patients may notice "swelling in their legs or belly, bruising more easily or even feeling confused or forgetful."

When to seek help The experts agreed that certain risk factors, such as obesity, diabetes, alcohol use, or an unhealthy diet, make early screening even more critical.

Dr Vinay Kumar B R called for proactive testing, saying, “People should not ignore warning signs because most liver diseases remain undetected until their advanced stages. If any of these symptoms persist... it is advisable to seek medical evaluation.”

“Early diagnosis through simple blood tests and imaging can significantly improve outcomes and help prevent long-term liver damage,” he added.

Ultimately, the best way to protect your liver is to act before the symptoms become unbearable, Dr Saroj Dubey advised.

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“If you spot any of these changes, especially a cluster of them, don’t ignore them or self-medicate,” he said. “Seek medical help in a timely manner, as tests and treatment can make a big difference in protecting your liver health.”

